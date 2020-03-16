Oh No! Naagin 6's Pratha, aka Tejasswi Prakash's life is in danger, Here's why

Bannu says we feel that Amrit Kalash has poisoned so we pour it in the water to spread the pandemic.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

In this video, we see that Pratha, aka Tejasswi Prakash is running to save her life from the fire that broke out in the jungles. Take a look at this video to see how Pratha manages to escape the danger. Fans are going to witness some high voltage drama in the upcoming track for sure. 

Meanwhile, in the show, Bannu says we feel that Amrit Kalash has poison so we pour it in the water to spread the pandemic. But Pratha replaces it with Amrit. That is why Bannu will feel uneasy and then there would be a major fight sequence between Renaksh – Bannu and Pratha – Mehek after which Renaksh and Bannu will die in the serial. But we are not sure if their characters will make a comeback.

