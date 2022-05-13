OH NO! Naagin-6's Reem aka Gayatri Iyer has a complaint to make; Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin-6.

Also read:FANS PERSPECTIVE! Netizens suggest these changes in the plot of Naagin 6

In this video, we see that Gayathri Iyer who plays the role of Reem has a major complaint against co-star, Abhishek Verma. Take a look at the video to see what the actress has to say.

Check out the video

Fans are super excited to see what's going to happen in the upcoming episode. And are loving the chemistry between Pratha and Rishabh in the show.

Also read: Naagin 6: Awww! Pratha and Rishabh enjoy cute romantic moments, BTS goes viral!

Meanwhile in the show, Pratha's father is alive and there are major flashback scenes that are all set to add more spice to the show, while the three Naagins are busy pleasing Mahadev, the deshdrohis decide to bring fake Naagmani to divert their attention from them so that they can move ahead with their devious plan. Will Pratha be able to save the country from these deshdrohis?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.