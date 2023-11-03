Oh No! Naagin’s Urvashi Dholakia’s mother Kaushal was rushed to the hospital after a fall, son Kshitij reveals details

“ She slipped down and wasn't able to stand on her feet. That's when she screamed out of pain…”
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 18:18
Oh No! Naagin’s Urvashi Dholakia’s mother Kaushal was rushed to the hospital after a fall, son Kshitij reveals details

MUMBAI:Popular Tv actress Urvashi Dholakia’s mother Kaushal was rushed to the hospital after she had a fall and fractured her thigh bone. The Naagin actress’s son Kshitij said, “My grandmother fractured her upper thigh bone while she was taking a bath. She slipped down and wasn't able to stand on her feet. That's when she screamed out of pain, luckily her caretaker was around and she informed us.”

He further added, “My mom and I rushed to her and helped her. She was in immense pain and we took her to the hospital. After an MRI and other tests, we learned about the fracture. She was hospitalized and the treatment happened. Now she's back home and is advised a complete bed rest at least for the next two or three months. We are taking her care and we believe she shall recover very soon”

On the work front, Urvashi is known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After playing a negative role in Naagin 6, Urvashi is now doing a positive role in Pushpa Impossible.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 

 

 

