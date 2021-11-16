Oh No: Netizens BASH Baa has she reminds Bapuji of his ‘failures’ and ‘haisiyat’ in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupamaa is a one of a kind show and the audience cannot have enough of the drama.

Right from the inception of the show, people have enjoyed the drama featuring Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Rupali Ganguly in the lead roles. The show started off by narrating a tale about Anupamaa, who parts with her ambitions and goals in a bid to raise her family, feels dejected when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices and trials. She then decides to live on her own terms.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Baa creating a huge scene at the dance academy as she asks Anuj to marry Anupama. She insults them saying it is not America and that society does not accept their friendship. As Baa goes on slamming Anupamaa, Bapuji asks her to leave. This leaves Baa shocked.

‘An irate’ Baa then reminds Bapuji about his ‘failures’ and ‘haisiyat.’ She asks him, “Aapne zindagi mein kiya kya hai?, Mere bete to waqt se pehle bada hona pada kyuki uska baap ghar ka bhaar uthane ke layak nahi tha (My son had to grow up early because his father wasn’t capable of handling responsibilities).”

Hearing this, Bapuji was left in tears. Several fans have sympathized with him on social media and also lashed out at Baa for hurting Bapuji. One fan wrote, “My heart breaks for this man Bapuji deserves all love and respect.”

Another tweeted, “Forget Anupama & Vanraj, I want to see Baapuji throwing divorce papers in Baa's face. Akal thikane aa jaayegi sab. Iss aurat ko respect aur pyaar dene waala nahi, paise waala husband chahiye. She deserves a husband like her son, Trashraj. Aur ab toh woh bhi bikhari hai. #Anupamaa.”

Now isn’t that heartbreaking! (Also Read: EXPOSED! Here’s why Anuj gets beaten-up in Star Plus’ Anupamaa)

CREDIT: SpotboyE