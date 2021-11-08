Oh No: Netizens bash Salman Khan as he does not stand against the 'Islamaphobic comments' passed against Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss without controversial drama and fights is like a Pizza without Cheese! Although all the seasons have witnessed many intense arguments and fights, this year's season has already started on a rough note.

It’s just 4th week, even Salman Khan is shocked to see what’s happening inside the house. In the past week, a fight broke out between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal, in which the latter pushed Asim’s brother into the pool and made some derogatory remarks against him.

Before the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, fans were hoping that the host would address the issue and bash the Shakti star for his action but to everyone’s disappointment, the superstar didn’t say anything about it.

The said incident happened during the captaincy task in Bigg Boss 15, in which Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal were in opposite teams. For some reason, the two contestants got into a verbal spat, Umar started abusing Simba which irked the actor. He pushed Umar into the pool and threw a basket on him.

Since the episode went on air, Bigg Boss 15 viewers are demanding the elimination of Simba Nagpal. However, netizens had anticipated that Salman Khan will bash the actor but it was totally the opposite and now fans are majorly agitated with the Radhe stars silence.

Expressing their anger on Twitter, a user wrote, “Such a biased show…l expected thst salman simba ka class lenge but salman avoid this topic?? Agar umar ne simba ko push karta to salman jarur umar ko bash karta…such a biased host…Very disappoint..!!,” another wrote, “Are you telling me that these stupid topics were more important than Simba pushing umar? SIMBA passing islamaphobic comments? Shamita defending simba?”

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss 15 saw entries of 2 more wild card contestants, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin. The two contestants were also part of Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT along with Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

