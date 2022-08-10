Oh No! Netizens blame the police in Anupama for Anuj’s disappearance! Check out the reactions here!

Anupama

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

But fans of the show are so very fond of the couple of Anupama and Anuj, their chemistry is always appreciated, and fans have given them the ship name MaAn. And they have a massive fan following and fans of the show often take to social media to share their views, edits and so much more.

ASLO READ: Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama decides to restart her life solo without Anuj or Vanraj

#MaAn has been through a journey of its own, they have seen ups and downs like none else has and recently with Choti Annu gone, her absence has brought about a change in their equation as well and Anuj has left the house. 

While, the MaAn fans are sad about the separation track right now, they recently took to twitter to actually blame this third party for not being able to find Anuj Kapadia, who is a big businessman in the show and have called out the police in the show for not being able to find a distressed Anuj. Check out some of the reactions from twitter here:

While, some also found hope with the entry of Anupama’s mother.

MaAn fans are desperately waiting to see them together, but it looks like from the new promo that they might have to wait.

What do you think will happen next in the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: High Drama! Anuj to leave for Mumbai; Anupama adamant to bring him back

