Oh No! Netizens blame the police in Anupama for Anuj’s disappearance! Check out the reactions here!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

But fans of the show are so very fond of the couple of Anupama and Anuj, their chemistry is always appreciated, and fans have given them the ship name MaAn. And they have a massive fan following and fans of the show often take to social media to share their views, edits and so much more.

#MaAn has been through a journey of its own, they have seen ups and downs like none else has and recently with Choti Annu gone, her absence has brought about a change in their equation as well and Anuj has left the house.

While, the MaAn fans are sad about the separation track right now, they recently took to twitter to actually blame this third party for not being able to find Anuj Kapadia, who is a big businessman in the show and have called out the police in the show for not being able to find a distressed Anuj. Check out some of the reactions from twitter here:

Police and intelligence are unable to find out #AnujKapadia while sleeping on the road. Shame on such police and intelligence.

Not a single person is worried about Anuj. Apart from Kavya nobody even asked. And these people never hesitate to ask for favours from Anuj.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/TeOY8iWPm4 — Ashapurna (@Ashapurna30) March 29, 2023

Anuj Kapadia and kapadia empire just naam ki hai...! — FairyTale (@Aashnoor23) March 29, 2023

Haan a business tycoon is missing, sleeping on the roads and nobody cares. — Ashapurna (@Ashapurna30) March 29, 2023

Can't see u like this

Get up,Anuj,& fight for everything that belongs to u only !

Your #Anupamaa, ur choti,and of course ur business also.

Just go back & throw all those selfish people out of ur house.#AnujKapadia be the boss of ur own life & Drag Maya to the court of law. pic.twitter.com/WEUQYm6QQa — Be Positive (@vibha510) March 28, 2023

While, some also found hope with the entry of Anupama’s mother.

"Anu se kahiyega ki uski zindagi ki kitaab mein Anuj ka chapter.. khatam ho gaya"



Just the way he said it.. his heart is breaking into a million pieces And I think Kanta Maa will see through it



She just might be the one who will understand Anuj Hoping.. #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/PuC5YRTOdX — Ekta (@ektajesswani) March 30, 2023

MaAn fans are desperately waiting to see them together, but it looks like from the new promo that they might have to wait.

What do you think will happen next in the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

