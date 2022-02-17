Oh No! Nima aka Surabhi Das INJURED on the set of Nima Denzongpa, Checkout!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Colors TV show Nima Denzongpa is a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to a different state to be with him. After a leap of 20 years, Nima has now raised her three daughters while working in the Goenka household.

Nima Denzongpa aka Surabhi Das took it to instagram to show that she got a deep scratch on her hand. Don't believe take a look at this video.

Check out the video:

Fans are shocked and are hoping that it will quickly healed. Moreover, they are also curious to know what will be happening in the future episode.

In the current track we see that, Priyal cries. Virat hugs her. Priyal says she accused me. SHe’s a nanny. Our lives are stuck. I am not complaining but I want to be with you and Krish. I can take care of him. He doesn’t wanna come near me. Virat says who are you? She says my fiance. He says krish needs time. He’s my number 1 priority. She hugs him and says I know I am waiting for you. Our lives changed with that accident when.. She says I am sorry.

