Oh NO! Nisha Rawal lands in trouble over her alleged relationship with Rohit Sathia

Karan Mehra’s ex-wife and actress Nisha Rawal is rumoured to have an extra-marital affair with Ishaan Khatter’s father Rajesh Khatter’s cousin Rohit Sathia who is married to Nidhi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 17:51
Oh NO! Nisha Rawal lands in trouble over her alleged relationship with Rohit Sathia

MUMBAI :  Extra-marital affairs cannot be smooth sailing. If Nisha Rawal is indeed having one with Rohit Sathia who is Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh Khatter's first cousin- or even rumoured to be having one, she was bound to encounter rough waters.

Rohit’s wife Nidhi stays in Lucknow and Rohit and Nidhi were having quite a happy marriage. But when Nidhi heard that her husband was allegedly having a scene with Nisha, she stayed put for a while but eventually decided that she must meet Nisha.

Also Read:Shocking! Karan Mehra passes derogative remarks for his estranged wife Nisha Rawal, read to know more

Furthermore, Nidhi flew down to Mumbai and met Nisha in the building where she stays. While a source says that Rohit's first cousin Rajesh Khatter and his wife Vandana Sajnani were present in the meeting, a friend of Khatters says that the Khatter couple was not around amid the confrontation and it was just that Rajesh tried his level best at some point later to drill sense into Rohit's head that whatever he was doing was wrong.

Also Read:Shocking! Nisha Rawal’s alleged boyfriend Rohit Satia has connection with Ishaan Khatter’s father, Scroll down for details

However, the confrontation was obviously ugly. And, it ended inconclusively. A couple of days ago, Nisha's estranged husband Karan Mehra has had a press meet where he has alleged that Rohit and Nisha are staying in the same 4/5 BHK where he and Nisha earlier resided.

Credit: ETimes

Television Nisha Rawal Rohit Sathia Rajesh Khatter Neelima Azim Karan Mehra Vandana Sajnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 17:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Revealed! Devraj’s plan successful, Manini’s son revealed
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet....
EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Devaiah on the challenges he faced while filming for Duranga: The underwater swimming sequences which we did were a bit challenging
MUMBAI : Gulshan Devaiah is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood and web shows. The talented actor has impressed...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Khushank Arora to be roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show by Shaika Films
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Armaan plays the big game, Ruhi gets kidnapped
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Jatin Arora bag Shaika's next for Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: OMG! Akshay Kumar auditions for the lead in Anupamaa?
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Has Kiara Advani dropped a hint on the sequel of Jug Jugg Jeeyo? See Insta post
Latest Update! Has Kiara Advani dropped a hint on the sequel of Jug Jugg Jeeyo? See Insta post
Latest Video