Oh NO! Nisha Rawal lands in trouble over her alleged relationship with Rohit Sathia

MUMBAI : Extra-marital affairs cannot be smooth sailing. If Nisha Rawal is indeed having one with Rohit Sathia who is Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh Khatter's first cousin- or even rumoured to be having one, she was bound to encounter rough waters.

Rohit’s wife Nidhi stays in Lucknow and Rohit and Nidhi were having quite a happy marriage. But when Nidhi heard that her husband was allegedly having a scene with Nisha, she stayed put for a while but eventually decided that she must meet Nisha.

Also Read:Shocking! Karan Mehra passes derogative remarks for his estranged wife Nisha Rawal, read to know more

Furthermore, Nidhi flew down to Mumbai and met Nisha in the building where she stays. While a source says that Rohit's first cousin Rajesh Khatter and his wife Vandana Sajnani were present in the meeting, a friend of Khatters says that the Khatter couple was not around amid the confrontation and it was just that Rajesh tried his level best at some point later to drill sense into Rohit's head that whatever he was doing was wrong.

Also Read:Shocking! Nisha Rawal’s alleged boyfriend Rohit Satia has connection with Ishaan Khatter’s father, Scroll down for details

However, the confrontation was obviously ugly. And, it ended inconclusively. A couple of days ago, Nisha's estranged husband Karan Mehra has had a press meet where he has alleged that Rohit and Nisha are staying in the same 4/5 BHK where he and Nisha earlier resided.

Credit: ETimes