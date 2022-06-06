Oh No! Pandya Store's Dhara aka Shiny Doshi caught this costar off guard

Gautam decides to sell the village property to save their Pandya Store, to do the deal instead of Gombi, Shiva decides to go but ends up in a massive accident

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.  

In this video we see that Shiny Doshi aka Dhara has caught Krish aka Mohit sleeping on the sets in between the shoots. Fans loving their off camera bond are very curious to see what's going to happen when Mohit  will come to know shiny recording her off guards. Take a look at this funny video right away. 

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Gautam decides to sell the village property to save their Pandya Store, to do the deal instead of Gombi, Shiva decides to go but ends up in a massive accident, the only news that comes to Pandya Niwas is that Shiva has lost his life. Will the Pandya cope with this shock? What will be Raavi's reaction?

