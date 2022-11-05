Oh No! Pandya Store's Rishita aka Simran Budharup gives a nickname to this costar, Check out

A few officers will come and break the wall erected by the workers without permission and the Pandya Store board will fall. Shiva will rush to hold it while Dev will also hold it from the other side.
Simran

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.    

Rishita aka Simran Budharup and Krish aka Mohit are enacting a hilarious reel together which is unmissable. Take a look at their banter and let us know what you think about their off camera Rapport in the comments section below. 

Check out the video    

Dev will tell him to take the municipal officer’s permission before starting the construction but Shiva will not take the advice seriously and will ask others to finish the construction work quickly and also find out about the municipal officers and the formality required.

How will Shiva and Dev save the store now?

Latest Video