Oh No! Pandya Store's Rishita and Dhara are competing against each other due to this reason

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In this video we can see that Rishita and Dhara played by actress Shiny Doshi, and Simran Budharup are enjoying the rainy season. They both share a great bond with each other off camera. Take a look at the amazing dance moves in this video.

Meanwhile in the show we see that Dhara will try to unite Raavi and Shiva without letting the rest of the family know.

As Dhara tries to hide the secret, the family feels that there is something fishy.

Suman and the rest of the family members worry about Raavi.

Later, Shiva tries to hide from Prafulla but she sees him and screams.

Suman, Dhara and Raavi turn after hearing her.

How long will Dhara be able to keep her secret from the family?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.