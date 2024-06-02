Oh No: Paras Madan miffed as he finds SCREW in his food at a renowned theatre chain!

There many people who take to their social media handles to create awareness about things particularly when it is about edible items or flight delays and this time Paras shared how he found a screw in his food.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 18:09
Paras Madan

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a well renowned show and presents a high voltage drama. The show has been immensely loved by the audience and the chemistry between Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora is adored.

The duo plays the roles of Savi and Ishaan. Sumit Singh plays the role of Reeva who is the third wheel in the storyline. 

(Also Read: Must Read: Netizens call Paras Madan aka Sam the BEST VILLAIN of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

The episodes are high on drama and it currently revolves around how Savi and Ishaan get married because of unfortunate circumstances which arise while trying to save Savi's family from Sam. This part of the antagonist is enacted by Paras Madan.

Well Paras is a talented actor and seems like he faced utter disappointment when he visited a well known theatre chain in suburban Mumbai for a movie.

There many people who take to their social media handles to create awareness about things particularly when it is about edible items or flight delays and this time Paras shared how he found a screw in his food.

Paras mentioned that he went for a movie and just like other customers; he purchased some food in the interval which had screw. If that was not enough, when he complained the attendant apologized for it and we assume Paras was expecting something more than just an apology.

He took to his social media handle to share a picture of the screw he found in his food and also wrote how it is shameful of the theatre chain.

Take a look:

Have you too had a similar experience? Let us know in the comments below! 

(Also Read: High Voltage Drama! Savi holds Sam at GUN POINT in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for the latest updates, exclusive news and scoops from your favourite celebrities!
 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TV news Shakti Arora Bhavika Sharma Sumit Singh Paras Madan TellyChakkar Paras Madan disappointed GHKKPM
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/06/2024 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dabangii: Oh No! Arya gets into Janarao's car to escape
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Dance Plus Pro: What! Is Raghav Juyal back on the show; read to know more
MUMBAI : Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants...
Doree: Wow! Check out the 6 upcoming twists and turns in the show!
MUMBAI : Doree on Colors is much loved for its strong narrative and interesting storytelling. The show stars Sudhaa...
Oh No: Paras Madan miffed as he finds SCREW in his food at a renowned theatre chain!
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a well renowned show and presents a high voltage drama. The show has been...
Imlie : OMG! Annapurna plans her on accident and blames Imlie which leads to Agasta and her separation
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Sad! Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani mutually decide to part ways, deets inside
MUMBAI : Esha Deol stepped into the acting world with her debut movie Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, which also starred...
Recent Stories
esha deol
Sad! Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani mutually decide to part ways, deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
DANCE PLUS PRO
Dance Plus Pro: What! Is Raghav Juyal back on the show; read to know more
Doree
Doree: Wow! Check out the 6 upcoming twists and turns in the show!
Krushal Ahuja
Hilarious! Jhanak's Krushal Ahuja shares a funny video where he got a scolding on sets, check out why
Manini De
Exclusive! Rajrani can justify her actions, her characteristics and personality has its own arc: Manini De on shooting for Dalchini
Mangal Lakshmi
Exclusive: Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage actress Jia Mustafa to join Colors’ upcoming show Mangal Lakshmi
Bharat Narang
Bharat Narang Unveils Striking New Look!