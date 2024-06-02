Oh No: Paras Madan miffed as he finds SCREW in his food at a renowned theatre chain!

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a well renowned show and presents a high voltage drama. The show has been immensely loved by the audience and the chemistry between Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora is adored.

The duo plays the roles of Savi and Ishaan. Sumit Singh plays the role of Reeva who is the third wheel in the storyline.

The episodes are high on drama and it currently revolves around how Savi and Ishaan get married because of unfortunate circumstances which arise while trying to save Savi's family from Sam. This part of the antagonist is enacted by Paras Madan.

Well Paras is a talented actor and seems like he faced utter disappointment when he visited a well known theatre chain in suburban Mumbai for a movie.

There many people who take to their social media handles to create awareness about things particularly when it is about edible items or flight delays and this time Paras shared how he found a screw in his food.

Paras mentioned that he went for a movie and just like other customers; he purchased some food in the interval which had screw. If that was not enough, when he complained the attendant apologized for it and we assume Paras was expecting something more than just an apology.

He took to his social media handle to share a picture of the screw he found in his food and also wrote how it is shameful of the theatre chain.

Take a look:

Have you too had a similar experience? Let us know in the comments below!

