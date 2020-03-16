Oh no! Poonam Pandey in legal trouble again

MUMBAI: The Goa police have filed a charge sheet against Poonam Pandey and her estranged husband Sam Bombay in connection with a case of allegedly shooting an obscene video in the coastal state in 2020. The charge sheet was filed last week before Judicial Magistrate First Class, Canacona, under various sections pertaining to obscenity, trespassing, and circulation of obscene video.

In 2020, several people had complained against Poonam, when a video of her photoshoot went viral on social media. This video left netizens angry. The cops have now registered a case against Poonam and Sam for obscene acts in public, vulgar videography, and dancing-singing in an open public space.

For the uninitiated, in November 2020, Poonam and Sam went on a holiday in Canacona, Goa where the incident took place. Now, Poonam has parted ways from Sam in 2021 and he was arrested by the Mumbai police after she accused him of physically assaulting her. Poonam was also hospitalized as she has suffered several injuries on her body. Poonam and Sam had walked down the aisle in a private ceremony in 2020. The two were in a relationship for three years before getting married.

The police have recorded statements of 39 witnesses. These statements would be examined by the court during the case trial.

