OH NO! Poonam Pandey’s fake death news receives serve backlash from TV celebrities like Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Vaidya, Saisha Shinde, Shardul Pandit, Nikki Tamboli, Prince Narula says “ Get her arrested”

MUMBAI: Yesterday the entertainment business had woken up to the shocking news of Poonam Pandey passing away due to Cervical cancer.

Her PR tem had shared the news on Social Media stating that the actress had got the disease in the last stage and breathed her last on Thursday.

As soon as the story was out many celebrities came out and shared their condolences messages for the actress and expressed their concerns on it.

But today morning the actress shared a video on Social Media and announced to her fans and well –wishers that she was alive and didn’t pass away due to cervical cancer and this stunt was done to spread awareness for the disease.

Once the news was out that she was alive the actress received server blackash for doing such a cheap publicity stunt.

Actors came out and said that such a publicity stunt shouldn’t be encouraged and that she should go to Jail for it and that its stooping to another lever.

Some have also said that her PR team should be fired and not encouraged.

Actors like Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon, Rahul Vaidya, Saisha Shinde, Shardul Pandit, Arti Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Prince Narula have come out and slammed the actress whereas Saisha has broken friendship with Poonam and even blocked her on Social media.

ALSO READ : Poonam Pandey Demise: Shocking! Actress was seen just 2 days before at an event looking hail and hearty

Aly Goni said that this is a very cheap publicity stunt and that Poonam and her PR team should be fired and also lashed out at the media for covering such a news before confirming it.

Rahul Vaidya was one of the few people who came out and said that he is the only person who thinks that she is alive as he sensed something was fishy.

Saisha Shinde and Poonam were close to each other in the show Lock Upp season and yesterday after she heard the new she was devastated and then today when she came to know she was alive she lashed out at her and said that she is no more her friend and has blocked her forever on social media.

Shardul Pandit who was affected by the news released a video and mentioned that this is not cool and that no one should make out of death and cancer and that he is sorry to have fought with people who thought this news was fake.

Kushal Tandon expressed his anger and said faking a death is not cool and it's cheap publicity and told that the actress and her PR team should be arrested as this is disgusting and not done.

Pooja Bhatt also deleted her condolences message and said that she never does do but is disgusted with the PR stunt and said that it's not acceptable

Nikki Tamboli also said that it was a disgusting way to promote something so serious and said its heights of cheapness

Prince Narula also who shared that he was shocked with the news said that what she did is wrong and it's very shameful and that you have hurted me though we were close to each other and I was broken down as he shared his feelings with his wife and feels like he has wasted his time.

Well, there is no doubt that the publicity has backfired the actress and she is receiving a lot of flak on it.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : RIP! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey dies of Cervical cancer at 32



