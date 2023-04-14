Oh No! Prince Narula's concert faces trouble

MUMBAI : Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them; be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Prince grabbed headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

He has also been associated with Roadies, where he was a mentor and used to train the new contestants of the show as the team leader.

He was last seen in the show Lock Upp. Although he wasn’t a contestant on the show, he was a part of it to guide the contestants and show them the right path. He would now be seen as one of the gang leaders in the upcoming season of Roadies.

Currently, Prince Narula's concert faced a huge trouble. Apparently, while the show was on, some drunk individuals started fighting and caused a huge ruckus, due to which the actor along with his team had to seek shelter in the green room.

'There were very few bouncers and we were taken to the green room', Prince revealed to a news portal.

