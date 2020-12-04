Oh no! Raghav Juyal undergoes knee surgery!

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal is one of the most loved personalities of television. He began his career in the industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3 and was one of the most popular participants.

Every performance of his was loved by the audiences. He also emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

After the show, Raghav ventured into acting and hosting shows, and one of his most popular shows as a host has been Star Plus’s Dance Plus. He makes the show very entertaining.

Now, the actor recently underwent knee surgery and shared a hilarious video to update his fans about the same.

Dancers and actors usually face ligament tears due to heavy workout or tough stunts, and Raghav’s surgery was also an ACL injury.

In the video, Raghav is seen lying on the bed and informing his fans that his surgery is over and was successful. He had his mask on.

He captioned the video thanking Sported Med Mumbai for their support. An ACL injury is an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the tissue that runs from your thighbone to your shinbone at your knee. It is a common sports injury and is curable by physiotherapy and surgeries.

He also posted another video where he revealed that he has been with anaesthesia since morning and she is very nice, pretending that anaesthesia is a girl. He captioned the video by saying that anaesthesia only belongs to him and no one else.

Many celebrities wished him a speedy recovery.

Raghav was recently seen in Sukriti and Akriti Kakar's music video. Both the sisters commented on this post to send their wishes. Stars like Gauhar Khan, Elli AvrRam, Terrence Lewis, and Himanshu Malhotra also commented.

Well, we wish Raghav a speedy recovery!

