Oh no! Rakhi Sawant is furious with a fan for this reason

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is the queen of controversy. The actress attracts it wherever she goes. Her relationship with ex-husband Ritesh had been talk of the town during the entire Bigg Boss 15. Now, a video has gone viral where she is angry at a fan for touching her. Read on for details!

Rakhi was at an event last night where she interacted with the media and fans. She even spoke about participating in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. She claimed she’d do it for Ekta Kapoor but slammed Kangana for attacking Bollywood.

Post the media interaction, fans gathered around Rakhi to click pictures. A man could be seen keeping his hand on the Bigg Boss 15 contestant’s shoulder. This irks her and she slams him saying, “Aap hath mat laago, please don’t touch.”

The man who was visibly shaken apologized to Rakhi Sawant but she continued, “I don’t like it, sorry ki baat nhi hai aap meko touch nahi kar skte.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi recently announced her separation from Ritesh. She shared how she was unaware of certain things and has decided to part ways.

