Oh No: Rakhi Sawant stirs up another controversy as she calls Rajiv Adatia ‘Meetha’

MUMBAI: Colors’ Bigg Boss 15 has been amusing the viewers and as Rakhi Sawant has marked an entry along with her husband Ritesh, there are some more controversies being sparked.

Recently, the weekend ka vaar episode saw a huge fight between Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and Karan Kundrra as during a task Ritesh called Tejasswi and Karan's relationship fake and just for the game.

Now, Rakhi has stirred controversy as model-turned-entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia, who promised during the weekend ka vaar episode that he will snatch away the entertainment tag from Rakhi Sawant this season seems to have started working on his game plan. After her entry Rakhi had made a homophobic comment against Rajiv Adatia after he served her very sweet tea.

In the latest episode Rajiv was seen complaining about the same to Rashami and Umar. He told them she called him ‘Meetha’ the other day and he didn’t react that time as he was not aware about what the word exactly meant. But he felt very bad after learning it’s meaning. Umar also supported Rajiv on it. While Rashami advises Rajiv to convey his feelings to Rakhi that he is upset because the latter has that habit of saying things just for fun.

For the uninitiated, Rakhi had told Nishant while Rajiv was standing there that “Ye Rajiv khud bhi Meetha hai Aur itni meethi chai banayi hai”. Though the words were muted by channel, it was very clear from Rakhi’s gestures what she exactly stated.

