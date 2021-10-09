Oh NO! Rakshanda Khan revealed she was DISTURBED for THIS Reason, details inside

MUMBAI: Unlike other people, Rakshanda Khan believes in ageing gracefully. The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nehi actress, in a media interaction with The Times of India said, there was a time when she had intended ‘fixing’ her nose, but decided otherwise. She says, “My nose has bothered me for years from the time I started modelling. I had a fall when I was two and that disturbed the balance of my nose.”

Reviving some old memories, she said, “When I was in my 20s, some photographers had told me, ‘Ek kaam karo nose ki surgery karva lo bada achha career hoga’. I considered it very strongly, but I realised that it would be too much of a trouble to go through. Kaun surgery karvaayega, do hafte plastic laga kar naak par baithega. It was easier for me to start liking my nose! Eventually, I came to a point where I made peace with it.”

She adds, “If I could look a certain way till I die, then God would not have allowed me to age... I would have just been frozen in time. Also, if I constantly hold onto my 20-year-old image then I am not being grateful for what I have.

Taking about social media exposure, the actress said, “If I am only putting up pictures with a filter, it means I don’t want anyone to know my real face and if I don’t like my real face, how will someone else? I cannot expect to be loved if I dislike my own self. If I am not comfortable in my own skin, then it’s going to be a mess living with me.”

Emphasising the need to focus on fitness, one’s happiness and mental health, she says, “Mental health will sort out everything for an individual, while looks will only keep a part of the person happy. If I am mentally stable and happy, I will be able to keep everyone around me happy.”

On the work front, the actress, who has played many negative characters, will be seen in a positive mother role in TBJJN. Her role will portray the character of principled and morally correct woman who doesn’t melt easily and break into tears at the drop of a hat.

Credit: ETimes