Oh NO! Raqesh Bapat is annoyed by Shamita Shetty for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have become the talk of the town- courtesy of their love affair. Ever since the couple made their relationship official, they have become one of the most-talked-about celebs of all time. Recently, Bapat joined Shetty’s for the birthday celebrations of Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha. The couple was snapped leaving for Alibaug along with actress mother Sunanda Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra.

The couple recently sat for a chit-chat with a leading entertainment portal where they spoke at length about each other. Right from revealing what they like about each other, they even spilled the beans on what annoys them.

When asked about what annoys them about each other, the Bigg Boss 15 finalist said that at times she reacts faster than Raqesh which bothers her. “I think that is where we have a little bit of conflict, but I feel with time it will be all okay. We are two different people and only on a few basic points do we clash,” she added. Raqesh on the other hand said that Shamita likes to keep things in order. “By mistake, if I put my wet feet on the bathroom mat, even if I cannot see a mark, she can see it. “I have to really be on guard. I have been living alone for quite some time and I am messy. But yes, with time, it will be fine.”

Earlier in an interview with the same portal, Raqesh Bapat was asked about taking their relationship to the next level. The actor had then stated, “Whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by both of us and with a clear mind. It is important that we spend time together because I agree with her that we haven’t got much time to spend together to gauge things.”

