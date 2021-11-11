Oh No: Raqesh Bapat gets HOSPITALIZED; his sister Sheetal Bapat rushes to his aid!

MUMBAI: Raqesh Bapat recently entered the Bigg Boss 15 house however, he had to make an exit citing health issues.

( Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat to re-enter the Bigg Boss house this weekend?)

After complaining of acute kidney stone pain inside the Bigg Boss house, actor Raqesh Bapat was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. A source revealed that his sister Sheetal Bapat, who lives in Pune with her family, will be reaching Mumbai soon to be with Raqesh. She is very worried about him and is constantly in touch with the Bigg Boss team for updates on his health.

Meanwhile there is no official statement from the channel regarding his return to the show. Raqesh, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, entered the BB15 house a few days ago.

Following Raqesh’s exit singer Afsana Khan too exited the show due to medical reasons. Sources revealed that she suffered a panic attack. Even before joining the show she suffered panic attacks in the hotel where she was quarantined, but later the Titliaan Warga fame singer got okay and decided to enter the BB house.

Keep reading this space for more information. ( Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat to re-enter the Bigg Boss house this weekend?)

Credit: TOI