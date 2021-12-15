Oh No: Is Rashami Desai the REASON behind #TejRan’s FIGHTS in Bigg Boss 15?

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship was just about right before the wild card contestants made way into the house.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Check out the nominated contestants for this week)

Now, as Rashami Desai has entered, looks like there is a storm in their love life. he duo has been getting into arguments a lot and fans are upset. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan told Karan that his behaviour towards Tejasswi was quite toxic. He also said that if this continues 'you will make her life miserable.'

And now, in the recent episode, Rashami Desai, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, told Karan that Teju has some problem with her, she is being way too 'insecure'. In the promo shared by the makers, Tejasswi questions Rashami if she is trying to pick a fight with her. Things got out of hand and they got into an argument. That's not all! Tejasswi and Karan also got into a war of words.

TejRan fans are annoyed with Rashami's behaviour. Some accused her of trying to create a rift between Karan and Tejasswi, a user called her 'bitching queen'. A fan tweeted, "This is live we are seeing real face of.. and AKB.. can we imagine how much this kind of behaviour she used to do in BB13.. which was not even telecasted.. this back bitching.. triggering someone.. creating rifts between couple.. is such a aisi ladki #TejRan."

Another wrote, "#RashamiDesai looks insecure from #TejasswiPrakash, That's why she is complaining to #KaranKundrra about Tejasswi, It's seems Rashami trying to create conflict between #TejRan, and somewhere #UmarRiaz is also involved in this.. Stay strong #TejasswiPrakash and #KaranKundrra."

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash backstabs close friend Rashami Desai and boyfriend Karan Kundrra during the second ticket to finale task, shakes hands with Devoleena)

CREDIT: SpotboyE