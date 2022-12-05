Oh No! Rishi aka Rohit, is not satisfied by getting appreciated by this person on the sets of Bhagya Laxmi, Here's Why

Neelam is miffed at Lakshmi and so is Malishka as usual and the media houses in Mumbai are too praising Lakshmi, but Rishi does not remember anything good about Lakshmi.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 14:03
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from the audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to the rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.  

In this video we see Rohit ask one of the crew members to say something about him. Upon which, the guy replies 'Superb'. However, he is a bit upset as he expected some high-level appreciation from him. Take a look at their hilarious video below. 

Meanwhile in the show, At the location, there was a media personnel who covered the whole scene, informed all the media houses, and praised Lakshmi's good deed for Rishi. 

At home, Neelam is miffed at Lakshmi and so is Malishka, as usual and the media houses in Mumbai are too praising Lakshmi, but Rishi does not remember any of Lakshmi’s good efforts, so he denies the fact so does Malishka, but Ayush sheds some light and reveals the good side of Lakshmi. 

Meanwhile, Neelam is miffed at Lakshmi, and later on, Rishi quarrels with Lakshmi. 

Latest Video