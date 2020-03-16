OH NO! Rishita and Dev have yet another fight in StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Currently, Krish will freeze on the spot seeing Dhara and will try to hide. Dhara will confront him about taking money from Suman’s box and Krish will only remain silent. Dhara observes his nervousness and tries to calm him down.



She tells him that he won’t reveal anything to anyone but she needs the truth and Krish admits to stealing the money. Suman soon learns about the missing money and declares that she will check everyone’s room to find out who stole the money.

Well, we got our hands on a BTS where we see Rishita all upset with Dev while he is fidgeting with the baby's bottle. We don't know what is the discussion about but we cannot wait to see the scene onscreen. Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Keerti will break his heart brutally and reject him on his face, he will then realise that all this he did for that love has turned its back on him. He ended up stealing and lying to the family for someone who just ruined his emotions in one go and left him stranded. He returns home with the money and Suman yells at him and decides to kick him outside. This will turn Krish more responsible and change completely for the family. This major incident soon turns Krish into mature and responsible for his actions.

