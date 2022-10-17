OH NO! Rohan Mehra reveals about his ‘best friend’ Vaishali Thakkar, “she was very happy as she was getting married soon.”

MUMBAI :The suicide of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Thakkar has sent shockwaves through the industry. Where on one side, celebrities are admired for their talent and good fortune of being in showbiz, the other side shows how vulnerable and fragile human beings they are just like the rest of us. Some situations just get out of hand and no amount of fame and money can come to the rescue.

Vaishali was a successful actress of the Television world. Her co-star and closest friend Rohan Mehra who has worked with her in her first TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is deeply traumatized by the suicide. He is unable to come to terms with it and said she sounded happy when he spoke to her 2 days back.

An emotional Rohan stated, “She was not just a co-star for me, she was my best friend. We would keep talking to each other. I spoke to her two days ago and I didn’t know that I would be speaking to her for the last time. We were best friends so Humari baat hoti rehti thi….I knew she was under medications and had anxiety issues. But I never felt that it was so serious because she was very happy as she was getting married soon. She had invited me and we were supposed to attend it. Hum jaane waale the wahan kuch pata he nahi chal raha aisa Kya hogaya, do din pehle he toh baat hui…She spoke nicely, she didn’t sound upset. She was with her family since last few months. Earlier, she was supposed to travel to Mumbai 5-6th but it got canceled. We spoke nicely and in fact laughed also.’

For Rohan, his world has collapsed, he added, “It's so shocking for me, she was my best friend. Main toh ro ro kar aur soch soch kar thak chuka hoon kyu hua ye, aur ab baitha hoon toh sabke calls aarahe hain. Main kaise bataun mere liye woh kya thi. We would share everything with each other. Her first show was with me, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mere saath uski entry thi. We traveled to Cape Town together. I have known her in and out, we have known everything about each other. We then did another show together, Sasural Simar Ka where she played my wife. We have stayed friends ever since then. She would talk a lot about spiritual things, she was very mature, but why did she take this step, I am not able to understand. She was doing a lot of things to take care of herself and to feel better. I thought she was feeling better, but now I feel I was wrong. She was getting married and was happy. She had asked me to book tickets, maine bola tha woh toh jaise dates paas aayenge karwa doonga.”

Vaishali who passed away on 16th October, has been part of popular TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Manmohini, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Raksha Bandhan amongst others.

