Oh No: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress Vaishalee Thakkar disappointed as she lost out on work because of her WRONG AGE mentioned online!

MUMBAI: Vaishalee Thakkar has been playing the role of Kusum Patel in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. She has culminated the shoot and is disappointed as she had a good time playing this character on screen.

She says, "I really liked my character because it wasn't a regular role of a good mother on the show. My role was negative and that's something different and I enjoyed playing it. I wish my role had continued for some more time."

Meanwhile, Vaishalee has another problem on hand. She says she has lost out on some work opportunities because her wrong age has been mentioned online. She says, "There have been times when people don't offer me a role after seeing my age online. It says 57 whereas I am only 48. People with whom I have worked earlier don't need to check my details. But newer production houses need to and that's the problem. So they google my name and then I get offered grandmother roles. Earlier I used to wonder why I was getting those roles until I got to know that my age is wrong on websites!"

