Oh No! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Surya aka Gautam Singh Vig in dilemma due to this reason

The court gives the judgment in favour of Gehna, which angers Suhani and Sarika. Soon, Surya catches Agasthya with Gehna.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 17:02
Oh No! Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's Surya aka Gautam Singh Vig in dilemma due to this reason

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Also read Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Oh no! Surya to divorce Gehna?

In this video we see that we see that Surya aka Gautam Singh Vig is in video we see that Surya aka Gautam Singh Vig is in dilemma  as to whom to choses wife or mother. Almost all the husband go through such situations and can very much relate with him. Take a look at this video. 

Check out the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by roma bali (@roma_bali_official)

 

Also read  Amazing! Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; DEETS INSIDE

Meanwhile in the show, Surya sees the pictures and bursts out in anger.

However, he decides to get divorced and takes her till the court, while Gehna refuses to divorce him.

The court gives the judgment in favour of Gehna, which angers Suhani and Sarika.

Soon, Surya catches Agasthya with Gehna.

Let's see what happens in the upcoming track. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Gehna Kabir Anant Kanak Sneha Jain Harsh Nagar Akanksha Juneja Nadia Himani Ali raza Namdar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 17:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops Kundali Bhagya's Srishti aka Anjum Fakih and Sameer aka Abhishek Kapur hints major twist in the upcoming track, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Amazing! Check out what Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan is upto in her free time
Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Sad! Politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain no more
MUMBAI: Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away at the age of 49. He fell unconscious at his home and was rushed...
Impressive! Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree GROOVING to THIS song of Adnan Sami and Sunidhi Chauhan is not to be missed
MUMBAI: With her dance videos, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma Chahal has been enthralling the netizens....
Swaran Ghar: Stubborn! Vikram wants to expose Swaran’s truth to Bebe, Swaran cries for everything that the photo ruined
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netizens are saying
MUMBAI: Recently we have seen the actor Akshay Kumar visiting the holy places before the release of his movie Samrat...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netize
Shocking! Akshay Kumar gets trolled again, "He is a big opportunist person, we shall not waste money watching his movie" netizens are saying
Latest Video