Oh No: Shamita Shetty PUSHES Rakhi Sawant after a MASSIVE SHOWDOWN in Colors’ Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has stirred a lot of drama and controversy in the house.

Until now, Shamita Shetty has been playing her game in a very dignified way however, derogatory comments and indirect trashing seems to be the key strategy of the contestants in the house. After a massive fight between contestants in the previous episode, this time Shamita Shetty loses her cool on Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi had already shown her biasedness towards Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal during the task. Rakhi declares Devoleena as winner and Shamita flares up saying, “People are seeing you Rakhi. Vo control kar rahi hai tereko.” Nishant says, ‘We can’t play like this Bigg Boss.’

Shamita and Rakhi call each other ‘blind’. During the fight, they scream saying ‘Tu mat chadh’ and then Shamita pushes Rakhi. Nishant tries to hold Shamita back and the housemates intervene before the fight further aggravates. Rakhi tells Bigg Boss and complains for justice.

The task also worsens Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship. Karan complains to Nishant Bhat that Tejasswi told him that he never loved her. Karan breaks down saying, ‘Why this always happens with me?’

The promo also shows Bigg Boss scolding contestants. Bigg Boss tells them, ‘Never has it happened that the game has gone against Bigg Boss.’ Housemates are in shock to hear this.

