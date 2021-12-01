Oh no! Shehzada Dhami bids adieu to Choti Sarrdaarni for this reason

MUMBAI: When Shehzada Dhami joined Choti Sarrdaarni as the grown-up Param Singh Gill in Choti Sarrdaarni, he had major expectations from his role. The actor was excited as Param an important character in the family drama. However, his track didn’t shape up the way he thought. After the leap of 16 years, the story revolves around Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mahir Pandhi. Unhappy with the graph of his character, Shehzada is quitting the show.

The actor said, “Yes, I am quitting the show because I am not happy with my character and track. It didn’t shape up the way I was promised. I was under the impression that the grown-up Param will have a similar graph as the younger one, who was an important character in the storyline. But there was no scope for me to explore as an actor. Of course, I was disappointed that it fell short of my expectations. My last day of the shoot is on December 3.”

He plans to take up projects in which the story revolves around his character. He had made his debut on TV with Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. He says, “I am clear that I want to play only lead roles. Once I wrap up the shoot of Choti Sarrdaarni, phir kaam dhoondhne mein lag jaayenge (smiles). I came to Mumbai to pursue my passion, which is acting, and not to make money. Back then itself I had decided that I would play only the main character. Scene mein aapke paas dialogues hi nahi honge toh koi matlab hi nahi hai. Mujhe paise ke liye nahi acting ke liye kaam karna hai aur scene mein side mein khade nahi hona hai. I want to do good work.”

Credits: TOI