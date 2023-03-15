Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, and more respond on social media!

Fans of Shivangi Joshi were stunned when she revealed a major health update on her Instagram. The actress is quite active on social media and often takes to it, to keep fans updated about her personal and professional lives.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 21:35
Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, a

MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with her impeccable performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu among others.


The actress is one of the most beloved in the TV industry right now.

She will be seen next in the Balaji show, Bekaboo, in an extended cameo role opposite Zain Imam.


ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi talks about her Randeep Rai, says “he’s a sweetheart!”


Fans of Shivangi Joshi were stunned when she revealed a major health update on her Instagram. The actress is quite active on social media and often takes to it, to keep fans updated about her personal and professional life.


She shocked fans when she revealed that she was suffering from a Kidney infection in an Instagram post, She revealed in the caption, “Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better.


This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind, and soul and most importantly, stay hydrated, guys.”


Check out the post here:

 

 

Many celebrities wished for her speedy recovery in the comments section.


Shraddha Arya wrote,”Oh Noooo…. Get well soon Princess! Really! "Lots of love and healing to you”. and while Rajiv Adatia commented, “ Get well soon baby!


Many other celebrities, like Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Sudhanshu  Pandey, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Reem Shaikh, and more also wished for her speedy recovery.

 

Here’s hoping that Shivangi recovers really soon and heals faster.


Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!


ALSO READ:From Shivangi Joshi to Jannat Zubair; who slayed These white outfits better?

 

 

Shivangi Joshi Randeep Rai Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Balika Vadhu 2 Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi TV news TellyChakkar Bekaboo Shalin Bhanot Zain Imam Eisha Singh Balaji TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 21:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
MasterChef 7: Oh No! Chef Prateek Sadhu gives a challenge to the contestants; Mumbai’s Dabbawalas to judge the contestants
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India. Audience love watching the show as various...
Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, and more respond on social media!
MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with her...
Raghav aka Ranndeep Rai's transformation on the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has sent Twitter fans into a frenzy! Check out the best reactions here!
MUMBAI:Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always brighten...
Indian Idol Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rani Mukerji offers Rishi Singh to sing for Yash Raj Films
MUMBAI:Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television...
Trending! Jawan gets postponed, Kangana Ranaut wraps up Chandramukhi 2 and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI :A lot of things happen in the entertainment industry in just one day. So, sometimes you might miss some...
Recent Stories
Kangan Ranaut
Trending! Jawan gets postponed, Kangana Ranaut wraps up Chandramukhi 2 and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Raghav aka Ranndeep Rai's transformation on the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has sent Twitter fans into a frenzy! Check out the b
Raghav aka Ranndeep Rai's transformation on the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has sent Twitter fans into a frenzy! Check out the best reactions here!
Indian Idol Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rani Mukerji offers Rishi Singh to sing for Yash Raj Films
Indian Idol Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Rani Mukerji offers Rishi Singh to sing for Yash Raj Films
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape approached to be part of the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape approached to be part of the show?
Sanaya Irani
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sanaya Irani to be part of the upcoming season?
Kundali Bhagya
Kundali Bhagya to take twenty-year leap; Sana Sayyad to play a pivotal role on the show!
Aditya Roy
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Gumraah