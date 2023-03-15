Oh No! Shivangi Joshi reveals that she was hospitalized for a kidney infection; Shweta Tiwari, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, and more respond on social media!

MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, has completed nearly 10 years in showbiz. The actress has won hearts with her impeccable performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu among others.



The actress is one of the most beloved in the TV industry right now.

She will be seen next in the Balaji show, Bekaboo, in an extended cameo role opposite Zain Imam.



Fans of Shivangi Joshi were stunned when she revealed a major health update on her Instagram. The actress is quite active on social media and often takes to it, to keep fans updated about her personal and professional life.



She shocked fans when she revealed that she was suffering from a Kidney infection in an Instagram post, She revealed in the caption, “Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better.



This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind, and soul and most importantly, stay hydrated, guys.”



Many celebrities wished for her speedy recovery in the comments section.



Shraddha Arya wrote,”Oh Noooo…. Get well soon Princess! Really! "Lots of love and healing to you”. and while Rajiv Adatia commented, “ Get well soon baby!



Many other celebrities, like Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Sudhanshu Pandey, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Reem Shaikh, and more also wished for her speedy recovery.

Here’s hoping that Shivangi recovers really soon and heals faster.



