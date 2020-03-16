Oh NO! Singer Rahul Vaidya who returns to India after celebrating his first wedding anniversary in London slams airlines for THIS reason

MUMBAIS : inger Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in London, returned to Mumbai on Saturday morning. However, as they took a flight back home, Rahul took to Instagram to share his airline woes.

He wrote, "@lufthansa you are terrible with handling connecting passengers!After @lufthansa making life hell for us back to our best desi carrier @vistara. Off to Bangalore,”

Earlier, Rahul shared a heartfelt note for Disha to mark their anniversary.

"Happy 1st anniversary my love ... 1 year has passed by and so fast... i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together," he wrote, adding a string of love-filled pictures with Disha.

Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16, 2021. The couple married in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14.

