Oh NO! Singer Rahul Vaidya who returns to India after celebrating his first wedding anniversary in London slams airlines for THIS reason
TV actress Disha Parmar who is currently playing the role of Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 recently celebrated her one year of anniversary with husband singer Rahul Vaidya in London
MUMBAIS : inger Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in London, returned to Mumbai on Saturday morning. However, as they took a flight back home, Rahul took to Instagram to share his airline woes.
He wrote, "@lufthansa you are terrible with handling connecting passengers!After @lufthansa making life hell for us back to our best desi carrier @vistara. Off to Bangalore,”
Earlier, Rahul shared a heartfelt note for Disha to mark their anniversary.
"Happy 1st anniversary my love ... 1 year has passed by and so fast... i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together," he wrote, adding a string of love-filled pictures with Disha.
Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16, 2021. The couple married in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14.
