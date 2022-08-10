Oh NO! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets bit by a monkey on her trip to Ooty! Check out the picture here!

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name.

She is definitely a force to be reckoned with, at Age 19 she was one of the youngest contestants on the show Bigg Boss and she has broken multiple records with her stint.

Sumbul rose to fame with the show Imlie, where her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan, was the talk of the town. And more than that, their offscreen bond as friends has always made the fans of the two very happy.

ALSO READ: Wow! From Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new house to Shiv Thakare’s swanky new car, here are the luxury purchases of Bigg Boss 16 contestants

Sumbul has a major fan following on social media and she often takes to social media to share bits and pieces from her personal and professional life, the actress recently took a trip to Ooty where she sent a shocking update.

She had a run-in and got injured, Sumbul shared the most unusual experience on her Instagram when she shared that she got bit by a monkey. Take a look at the stories and photos of her weird experience.

Fans of the actress were very inquisitive and wished her a speedy recovery and also warned her to be vigilant.

On the work front, Sumbul recently made a cameo in the show Dear Ishq and it is said that she is in the middle on finalizing projects. And recently a project that she was supposed to do with Fahmaan Khan apparently fell through.

Would you want to see Sumbul back on screen soon?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Meet the Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s family, deets inside