Oh No! Surbhi Chandna claims to be MENTALLY TORTURED by airlines; says ‘false promises by the incompetent staff…’

MUMBAI : Actors, businessmen and people who travel by airline have been facing a lot of problems these days because of the aviation industry. Many celebrities have faced problems with airlines while travelling and have taken to their social media handles to express their worst airline experiences.

There have been many instances where celebrities have narrated ordeals with uncooperative flight attendants and we are sure that there are many travellers who might want to reach their destinations on an urgent basis.

It was only recently that we reported that Kumkum Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma experienced fight problems while on the way from Mumbai to Jaipur. The airport authorities informed how they will have to check in and undergo all the security checks to board the flight while the flight attendants contradicted them by stating that they do not guarantee that travelers will be allowed to board the flight after undergoing the checks all over again as there are technical issues.

Now, actress Surbhi Chandna has taken to social media to express her ordeal of travelling by air.

She mentioned how her priority bag was offloaded and they have not assured her if the bag has reached Mumbai airport. False promises have been made by the airline staff and that they have mentally tortured her.

Take a look:

The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them.they have wasted the entire day and i still have not been assured if the bag has reached the mum apt or no.. false promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by airline — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) January 13, 2024

THEY ARE NOT SURE IF THEY CAN EVEN ARRANGE A VENDOR TO SEND THE BAG INCASE THEY LOCATE IT ALL THIS AFTER THEY HAVE MENTALLY TORCHURED ME.. @airvistara — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) January 13, 2024

TellyChakkar wishes that the problems which Surbhi has been facing gets resolved soon.

