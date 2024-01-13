Oh No! Surbhi Chandna claims to be MENTALLY TORTURED by airlines; says ‘false promises by the incompetent staff…’

Surbhi mentioned how her priority bag was offloaded and they have not assured her if the bag has reached Mumbai airport. False promises have been made by the airline staff and they have mentally tortured her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 16:53
Surbhi Chandna

MUMBAI : Actors, businessmen and people who travel by airline have been facing a lot of problems these days because of the aviation industry. Many celebrities have faced problems with airlines while travelling and have taken to their social media handles to express their worst airline experiences.

There have been many instances where celebrities have narrated ordeals with uncooperative flight attendants and we are sure that there are many travellers who might want to reach their destinations on an urgent basis.

(Also Read: Wow! Surbhi Chandna looks like a celestial Goddess as she exudes elegance in an outfit blend of black and white

It was only recently that we reported that Kumkum Bhagya actor Naveen Sharma experienced fight problems while on the way from Mumbai to Jaipur. The airport authorities informed how they will have to check in and undergo  all the security checks to board the flight while the flight attendants contradicted them by stating that they do not guarantee that travelers will be allowed to board the flight after undergoing the checks all over again as there are technical issues.

Now, actress Surbhi Chandna has taken to social media to express her ordeal of travelling by air.

She mentioned how her priority bag was offloaded and they have not assured her if the bag has reached Mumbai airport. False promises have been made by the airline staff and that they have mentally tortured her.

Take a look:

 

 

TellyChakkar wishes that the problems which Surbhi has been facing gets resolved soon. 

(Also Read: Must-Read! From Malhar Thakkar to Surbhi Chandna, popular actors who were a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before making it big

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

Kumkum Bhagya Naveen Sharma Surbhi Chandna TellyChakkar airport problems
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 16:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Really! Ruhi will be angry seeing Armaan enjoying with Abhira
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Exclusive! Child actor Ruhaan Kapoor has been roped in for Colors TV's next by Panorama Entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating for the very first time in the upcoming action film...
Exclusive! The angle of Kaurvaki and Ashoka has not been explored and I am excited to be a part of a unique project with historical significance: Mallika Singh
MUMBAI : Colors is known for launching shows that have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on...
Must Read! Varun Dhawan’s Theri hindi remake update tomorrow?
 MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved actor of Indian cinema is Varun Dhawan, the fans always look forward to the...
What! THIS actor a former superstar worked with top actresses but one mistake ended his career
MUMBAI : Actors in the film industry sometimes get a lot of fame and fortune but sometimes one mistake can ruin their...
Recent Stories
Hrithik
Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release
Latest Video
Related Stories
PANORAMA ENTERTAINMENT
Exclusive! Child actor Ruhaan Kapoor has been roped in for Colors TV's next by Panorama Entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”
Mallika Singh
Exclusive! The angle of Kaurvaki and Ashoka has not been explored and I am excited to be a part of a unique project with historical significance: Mallika Singh
Shehnaaz Gill
Uff! Shehnaaz Gill's simple looks for Lohri has netizen's heart "U dont need any makeup"
Paras Kalnawat
Whoa! Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat shares a thought provoking post pn the challenges faced by an actor, “Everybody is going through a battle…” check it out
Udaariyaan
Punjabi folk and Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj lends his voice to COLORS’ ‘Udaariyaan’
Tejasswi Prakash
Congratulations: Tejasswi Prakash is ecstatic as Aidan Na Nach crosses 5 Million views!