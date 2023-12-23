Oh No: Tannaz Irani undergoes a major hip replacement surgery; says ‘Walking into the New Year with small but positive steps’

Tannaz took to social media to share a video where she is walking with the help of a walker and a doctor motivating her to take small steps and try walking.
Tannaz Irani

MUMBAI: Tannaz Irani is one celebrity who needs no introduction.

The actress was seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and later in Barsatein on Sony TV. The actress, while she has entertained us with her stint in Hindi movies and television shows, went through a major surgery recently. (Also Read: Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani aka Bina from Barsatein is all praises for her co-star Shivangi Joshi, check it out)

Tannaz took to social media to share a video where she is walking with the help of a walker and a doctor motivating her to take small steps and try walking. Along with the video she posted about her surgery for hip replacement that she went through and how she has worked on her mindset and positivity. She mentioned walking into 2024 with small positive steps.

She mentioned: Making sure I'm walking into the New Year with small but positive steps. Lessons learnt from this huge surgery i went through for my hip replacement. I might have made the recovery look effortless but it has been a tremendous effort from my side to work on my mind set and positivity. I guess we all are equipped to fight our own battles and learn to circumvent our own pain, but love and compassion from your loved ones does speed up recovery. You see because everything in the end is always related to the mind and the mind set we help build in ourselves.

Take a look:

We wish Tannaz best of health and a speedy recovery! (Also Read: Exclusive! “This time I would do it on my own terms, I would know exactly what to say.” – Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Tanaz Irani on participating in the reality show Bigg Boss)

Share your love for Tannaz in the comment section below. 

