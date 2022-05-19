Oh NO! Tejasswi Prakash apologises to Karan Kundrra for THIS reason, the latter’s reaction is a MUST WATCH

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were last spotted together on the Khatra Khatra Show
tej-karan

MUMBAI: An adorable video of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has landed on the internet in which Tejasswi opened the door of the car and seemingly hit the door against a tree. Evidently shocked, Tejasswi immediately began apologising to Karan. However, the paparazzi assured her and Karan that the door did not hit the tree and that the vehicle was alright.

“I am so sorry," Tejasswi was heard telling Karan. The actor assured her that it was okay and proceeded to pose with her.

Also Read: Wow! Karan Kundrra confirms his marriage with Tejasswi

Tejasswi and Karan have made joint appearances on few reality shows lately. The Naagin 6 actress joined Karan for a special episode of Lock Upp in its finale week. The couple was seen in The Khatra Khatra show, where the two danced together on Samjhawan from Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Also Read: OMG! This is what Karan Kundrra had to say about Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora’s bond

Earlier Karan was seen kissing Tejasswi on Bharti Singh’s show the Khatra Khatra show. The same episode also included Bharti Singh asking Kundra and Prakash about the paps surrounding them at all times. “Kya aapne ek banda rakha hai jo sabko call karke bulata hai?” When Karan responded by saying, “No”, Bharti roasted him by joking, “Toh kya aap hi unko call karke bulate ho phir?” which left everyone in splits.

Karan and Tejasswi began dating when they were contestants in Bigg Boss 15. The couple’s romance continued after the show ended, with their relationship receiving much love from fans.

Credit: News 18

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 13:31

