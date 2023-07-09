Oh NO! Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Vijendra Kumeria suffers injury while rehearsing for Star Parivaar Awards

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is currently seen in Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The actor is paired opposite Himanshi Parashar in the popular drama series. The handsome hunk is being loved for his stellar performance as Angad Singh Brar. We all know that Vijayendra has been in the TV industry for several years now. He has many hit TV shows to his credit like Choti Bahu, Tumhari Paakhi, Shastri Sisters, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazaon Ne Samjha, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye among others.

Vijendra suffered a back injury while he was rehearsing for Star Parivaar Awards. Not wanting to create any disruptions in the shooting schedule of his show, Teri Meri Dooriyaann, Kumeria continued shooting despite the injury, which is quite commendable.

Speaking of the injury, Kumeria said, “Yes, I have suffered an injury while rehearsing for my performance. It is a strain. I had been experiencing some back discomfort even before the rehearsals, and after the rigorous rehearsal session, when I jumped, it aggravated the situation. I have received medical treatment in the form of an injection and have been actively participating in the shooting of my show, 'Teri Meri Doriyaann.' I believe I will recover in a day or two.”

We wish Vijendra KUmeria a speedy recovery!

