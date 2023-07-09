Oh NO! Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Vijendra Kumeria suffers injury while rehearsing for Star Parivaar Awards

Vijendra suffered a back injury while he was rehearsing for Star Parivaar Awards. Not wanting to create any disruptions in the shooting schedule of his show
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 09:23
Vijendra Kumeria

MUMBAI: Vijayendra Kumeria is currently seen in Star Plus' show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The actor is paired opposite Himanshi Parashar in the popular drama series. The handsome hunk is being loved for his stellar performance as Angad Singh Brar. We all know that Vijayendra has been in the TV industry for several years now. He has many hit TV shows to his credit like Choti Bahu, Tumhari Paakhi, Shastri Sisters, Naagin 4, Aapki Nazaon Ne Samjha, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye among others. 

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Vijayendra Kumeria opens up on his new show Jahan Chaand Rehta Hai, reveals why he chose Punjab as the shooting location, says, ''I liked the vibe over there, I was not willing to do it Mumbai because the canvas will be compromised''

Vijendra suffered a back injury while he was rehearsing for Star Parivaar Awards. Not wanting to create any disruptions in the shooting schedule of his show, Teri Meri Dooriyaann, Kumeria continued shooting despite the injury, which is quite commendable. 

Speaking of the injury, Kumeria said, “Yes, I have suffered an injury while rehearsing for my performance. It is a strain. I had been experiencing some back discomfort even before the rehearsals, and after the rigorous rehearsal session, when I jumped, it aggravated  the situation. I have received medical treatment in the form of an injection and have been actively participating in the shooting of my show, 'Teri Meri Doriyaann.' I believe I will recover in a day or two.”

Also Read- Must-Read! From his debut in Choti Bahu to his personal life, all you need to know about Vijayendra Kumeria!

We wish Vijendra KUmeria a speedy recovery!

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-IndiaForums

Teri Meri Doriyaann Himanshi Parashar Vijendra Kumeria Angad Roopma Sharma Sirat Tushar Dhembla Garry Prachi hada Kirat Jatin Arora Veer TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 09:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hawwt! Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is too hot to handle in these clicks
MUMBAI: Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have.  She is one such star who is...
Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Preeta to leave for Luthra House, will Srishti let her?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
TV actors’ Janmashtami celebrations in their hometowns!
MUMBAI: Janmashtami is joyously commemorated to honour the birth of Lord Krishna. This festival is embraced by people...
Pandya Store: Challenges! Natasha comes the Bahu, Dhawal waits to take her signatures
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Whoa! Jiya Shankar beats Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare to THIS; gets an amazing surprise from AbhiYa fans, Read to know more
MUMBAI: Actress Jiya Shankar is a well-known name in the television industry. The stunning actress has appeared in...
Katha Ankahee: Shocking! Maya, Reet and Teji trigger Viaan and Katha's long-forgotten past
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Jawan
Jawan review! A massy entertainer with a never seen before avatar of SRK
Latest Video
Related Stories
Janmashtami
TV actors’ Janmashtami celebrations in their hometowns!
Janmashtami
Janmashtami 2023: Wow! From Akshay Kumar to Nitish Bharadwaj, check out the actors who played the role of Lord Krishna
Devashish
Exclusive! “Arnav’s character in the show has been brought to have fun and emphasize the energy”, Devashish aka Arnav of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka talks about the upcoming episode and more
Aditya
Exclusive! Aditya Narayan shares his experience on singing with his dad Udit Narayan in Gadar 2 and speaks about the challenges he faces as the host of the show
1
EXCLUSIVE! Manasi Salvi opens up on Isha's look in GHKKPM, reveals how important the LOOK is of an actor for any project, says, ''As an actor, it is very important that the viewers accept you first and then the actor''
Muskan
Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi shares the one ONE THING that she would like to change in this world and we bet you would relate to that, check it out