Oh No! This is the reason why Bhagya Lakshmi's costars are upset with Rohit aka Rishi, Deet Inside

The family is all set for the engagement ceremony of Rishi and Malishka, and during the event we will see a dhamakedar dance performance by Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 16:08
Oh No! This is the reason why Bhagya Lakshmi's costars are upset with Rohit aka Rishi, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.  

Also read OMG! Check out who's on fire on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

As we have seen in the current track, Rishi is getting married to Malishka. In this video we see that Rohit, aka Rishi, has applied a crying filter on the co-stars, which makes them look very funny. However, their reaction to the same has caught the attention of viewers. Take a look at their funny banter in the video below. 

Check out the video   
11


Also read Must Watch! Bhagya Lakshmi: This is what Rohit Suchanti would do, if he was Lakshmi in reel life, Deet Inside

Meanwhile in the show, the family is all set for the engagement ceremony of Rishi and Malishka, and during the event we will see a dhamakedar dance performance by Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi. Well, on which song they will dance is not revealed, but it is speculated that song might be one wherein Lakshmi would be seen taunting Malishka for taking her hubby and love away from her.

So are you excited to see them together?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bhagyalakshmi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Maera Mishra Smita Bansal Munira Kudrati Aman Gandhi Mansi Bhanushali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 16:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Nima Denzongpa: Oh No! Priyal’s poison works for Krish as he wishes to go far from Nima and Virat
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
Nima Denzongpa: Oh No! Priyal’s poison works for Krish as he wishes to go far from Nima and Virat
MUMBAI: In the show, we see how Nima Denzongpa, a girl from Sikkim falls in love with a Marathi guy and uproots her...
BREAKING NEWS: Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Ansh Pandey to be seen in Zee Studio’s Bollywood film Rocket Gang!
MUMBAI: ZEE Studios’ next production, titled ‘Rocket Gang’ will be the first Bollywood film to use real-time Virtual...
Conman Controversy! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea seeking permission to travel abroad
MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been hitting headlines amid conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's controversy,...
EXCLUSIVE! Qurbaan Hua's Rajveer Singh to play the lead in Mukta Dhond's next on StarPlus?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world.Also read:...
Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor announces the release date of Rajiv Kapoor starrer ‘Toolsidas Junior’
MUMBAI: Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor announces late Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior will be released on May...
Recent Stories
Conman Controversy! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea seeking permission to travel abroad
Conman Controversy! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea seeking permission to travel abroad
Latest Video