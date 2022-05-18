Oh No! This is the reason why Bhagya Lakshmi's costars are upset with Rohit aka Rishi, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

As we have seen in the current track, Rishi is getting married to Malishka. In this video we see that Rohit, aka Rishi, has applied a crying filter on the co-stars, which makes them look very funny. However, their reaction to the same has caught the attention of viewers. Take a look at their funny banter in the video below.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, the family is all set for the engagement ceremony of Rishi and Malishka, and during the event we will see a dhamakedar dance performance by Rishi, Malishka, and Lakshmi. Well, on which song they will dance is not revealed, but it is speculated that song might be one wherein Lakshmi would be seen taunting Malishka for taking her hubby and love away from her.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.