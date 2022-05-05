Oh NO! Times when ‘Koffee With Karan’ made headlines with THESE celebs and their controversies

MUMBAI: Karan Johar confirmed the return of his popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's taking a look at times when Koffee With Karan made headlines and landed not just celebs but even KJo in trouble.

Kangana Ranaut, who was invited in the fifth season of the show along with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor, was in no mood to spare K Jo. On the show while talking about her biopic, Kangana said that Karan will be the antagonist in it. "Karan will be a Bollywood biggie who is snooty, intolerant to outsiders, flagbearer of nepotism and a movie mafia," declared she. Not only this, the actress accused Karan of verbal diarrhoea, having an attitude problem and putting words in her mouth on the show. Kangana sparked the nepotism debate in Bollywood which continues to be discussed widely even today.

Well, who would have thought that cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul would be dropped from playing a few matches after their appearance on Koffee With Karan? Their sexist remarks in Season 6 were widely criticised on the internet and otherwise. On the show, Pandya talked loosely about women and his sexual activities. He also shared how he likes to check women's moves at a club. Besides, he revealed that 'he had a little black side' which led him to 'score with chicks'. After things went out of hand, Karan Johar apologised and took responsibility for what happened on the show.

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's appearance together in the third season of KWK became the most talked about. Both the actresses took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor. When Karan asked Deepika what Ranbir should endorse, she said 'condoms'.

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra may be cordial with each other now, there was a time the two were touted as rivals. They even made it apparent on Koffee With Karan. When Karan asked Kareena 'the one question she would like to ask Priyanka Chopra', Kareena was quick enough to say - "Why does she have that accent?" Priyanka didn't choose to let this pass. When she appeared on the show later, she replied, "The same place her boyfriend (Saif Ali Khan) gets it from."

In the fourth season of Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt was invited with Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan on the show. While playing the rapid fire, Alia was asked who the then President of India was. She replied it was Prithviraj Chauhan instead of Pranab Mukherjee. This was enough to set the internet abuzz and several memes of the actress went viral. Alia took it all sportingly and even went on to roast herself in a video which made many applaud her.

Anushka Sharma, who appeared in the 4th season of KWK with Anurag Kashyap, wore a yellow dress with high ponytail on the show. But it was not her outfit or hair that caught attention but her lips. Viewers noticed how the shape of her lips had changed dramatically. Some of the memes went on to compare her to a clown.

Ranveer Singh appeared on the show several times. However, the first time he appeared in season 3 with Anushka Sharma, he was pulled up for his inappropriate comments. Ranveer said on the show that he 'went from a child to a boy while watching Kareena Kapoor swim'. He also asked Anushka, "You want your ass pinched? I'm right here." Anushka set things straight by telling him, "You don't speak to me like that."

Credit: ETimes