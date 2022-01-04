Oh NO! TKSS fame Sumona Chakravarti quarantined at Home after Testing Positive for Covid-19!

MUMBAI: The Third Wave of Covid-19 is here and it stops for no one, many Bollywood and TV celebs have already been affected by it . The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti has unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. The Kapil Sharma Show actress took to social media to let everyone know about her health development.

Sumona took to Instagram to announce the news, “I have tested positive for Covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank You.”

On New Year's Day, Sumona posted a few pics, giving a glimpse of a picnic outing. "Let's start... 2022," she captioned them.

Nothing is reported as to if the Production of Kapil Sharma will halt or if anybody else has been infected but security and safety precautions are bound to be stricter.

Numerous celebrities in the entertainment industry have tested positive in recent days. Nakuul Mehta, his wife Jankee and 11-months-old son Sufi, Delnaaz Irani, Ekta Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Mrunal Thakur, and Nora Fatehi are recovering from the virus.

Nakul Mehta’s Son Little Sufi was even admitted to a hospital as his fever wasn’t dropping. However, Jankee in a long note wrote that their baby boy is now doing better.

Arjun Bijlani recently announced he is free of the Omicron virus after testing positive for the strain.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 37,379 new Covid-19 cases in India. To date, 1,892 Omicron cases have been reported in the country.

The surge in cases in India is indicative of the third Covid wave, according to a report by PTI. New lockdown and curfew rules have been announced in several states.

A lockdown may be considered if the cases keep rising, officials have suggested.

