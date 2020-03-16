Oh No! Udaariyaan fame actor Abhishek Kumar meets a grave accident in Chandigarh, deets inside

MUMBAI : We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of bringing you news from your adored telly world. We like to keep you updated with your favorite shows and the happenings in them.

Tellychakkar is back with an explosive update about Udaariyaan fame actor Abhishek Kumar. The actor recently met with a brutal accident but with God’s grace has survived the calamity. The actor talked about the same on his social media handle of Instagram.

The actor was driving through Chandigarh and was and was driving at a responsible speed of 20 km/ph. The actor says that a truck was coming from the opposite direction and the light from the headlight of the truck was almost blinding.

He couldn’t see anything ahead and soon, his car hit the barrier. His chest banged at the steering wheel a few times and his leg twisted. The actor survived miraculously and is seen getting a slight massage from his mother.

He survived with sore chest and leg pain, a tight neck. Well, we are very grateful that the actor survived and didn’t encounter a lot of damage.

