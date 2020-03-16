OH NO! Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey loses his cool after Anupamaa's marriage

Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the Vanraj in the show, has shared a behind the scene video, wherein he is walking aimlessly and it seems like he has lost his cool as he lost Anupamaa and as Kavya also decided to file for a divorce. Take a look at the video and let us know your thoughts in comments below. 

Check out the video 

In the upcoming track, Devika will be surprised to know Kavya's thought process and asks about Vanraj. Kavya will say that Anupamaa too had Vanraj and now she has Anuj Kapadia. She also desires to have a rich lifestyle just like Anupamaa, where she will get everything in her life, post leaving Vanraj.

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

