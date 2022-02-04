OH NO! War of words between Alefia Kapadia aka Sara and Maanya Singh aka Sandy in BALH 2

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the intriguing track that has been currently seen in the show. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the leads.

Also read: OMG! Shark Tank India: Did you know that Anupam Mittal’s Wife has a Connection to Salman Khan! Details Inside!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going through high voltage drama in the show. Alefia Kapadia who plays the character of Sara and Maanya Singh who plays the character of Sandy in the show. Alefia has shared a behind the scene video wherein we can see that she is furious at Maanya. Take a look at this video to see what's more hidden.

Check out the video:

Fans are speculating if there is a new secret to be revealed or is their relationship at stake. Priya and Ram are in a tough situation.

Also read: WOW! TKSS: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover to grace the show to celebrate Valentine's Day!

In the current track we see that, Priya reaching Shashi’s place for Lohri and waiting for Ram. Soon, her father talks ill about her relationship with Ram which makes her upset and she gives him a befitting reply.

Soon, her father decides to teach a lesson by hurting Ram. Priya learns about his plan and goes to save Ram. Amidst the drama, Priya’s rickshaw gets bumped into the car and she meets with an accident.

Now, in the coming episode, Ram saves Priya and rushes her to the hospital. The doctors operate on her and inform Ram that Priya’s condition is serious. Ram worries for Priya and Vedika tries to take advantage of the situation and gives a shoulder to him to cry.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com