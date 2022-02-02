OH NO! What is the reason behind Madalsa and Malvika's mixed emotions in Anupamaa ?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Kavya Shah played by Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty and Malvika Kapadia played by Aneri Vajani are getting a lot of attention for the tussle between each other. Aneri has shared on her instagram story and has left it to fans to decide, Why is she sad and Madalsa happy? Can you guess the reason behind it?

Fans are happy looking at their off screen bonding with each other on the sets of Anupamaa.

Meanwhile in the show, Malvika tells him that she doesn't want anything from Vanraj and if her feelings for Vanraj are wrong, then so are Anuj's feelings for Anupama. She tells him that people change and he is not the same old Vanraj. Anuj tells her that she was in an abusive relationship and he is an abuser, who has tortured Anupama for years. Malvika refuses to hear any of that and keeps defending Vanraj. In anger, Anuj tells Malvika that she will have to end her partnership with Vanraj right away.

