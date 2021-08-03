OH NO! When Bharati Singh was ignored by paps

MUMBAI: Comedian and the most popular name who makes everyone laugh, the one and only Bharti Singh had a hilarious response as paparazzi ditched her instantly on spotting Nora Fatehi at a distance. The gorgeous two ladies Nora and Bharti were shooting for Dance Deewane.

Bharti Singh was left stunned at some photographers' mean but hilarious act. On the sets of Dance Deewane, Bharti was interacting with the paparazzi when they ditched her and gave all her attention to Nora Fatehi.

A video shared on a paparazzo account shows Bharti in a black gown, trying to get into her vanity van. A photographer screams 'Nora aai, Nora aai (Nora is here!)', startling Bharti. The camera pans suddenly -it's photographers ditching Bharti to click Nora's photos.

The photographers giggled at the incident and Bharti asks everyone to nab another one who was trying to run away. Bharti acted to cry, putting her hand on her mouth. "Jaao yahan se (Get lost!)," she said.

While Nora was not seen in the video, she did arrive on sets in a studded golden and dark brown outfit. Bharti and Nora were joined by rapper Badshah on the show as well.

Dance Deewane is judged by the beautiful Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. Nora has been making regular appearances on the show as well. Currently, she shared the stage with the dance legendary Madhuri, as they danced to Ek Toh Kam Zindagani. After their performance, she quoted for Madhuri "Whenever I think about you, and I think about how you have performed over the years, what mark you've made in the industry... I don't know what the future holds, but at least I got to share the frame with you, sit next to you."

On a professional basis Nora will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, the new war film with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, due out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Bharti will be seen in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The crowd and Bharati's fan following is going crazy to see her on the screen.

Have a look:

Credits- Hindustan Times

