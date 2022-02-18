Oh No! When the leap happened, it was so sudden that there was not much time to promote the show or talk about Shivangi Joshi’s entry: Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa on Balika Vadhu 2 going OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu went on to become an iconic and it ran for eight years.

Looking at the cult following and the social messages it imparts, the makers launched the second season, however, looks like it failed to create an impact. The makers tried all twists and turns and after the child actors failed to get viewership, the show took a leap and Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlataa Hai played the lead role along with Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa.

The makers will soon pull the plug on the show and it will go off-air on February 22 and producer Sunjoy Wadhwa confirmed the news.

Sunjoy shared how the leap also did not work for the masses.

He said, "Things happened very fast after we changed storylines and introduced a leap. It is true we brought Shivangi as the main lead, but the script or actors' performances are not responsible for a show going off air. We all know that sometimes there are no particular reasons as to why a show fails to click with audiences. I can't be crying over something that hasn't worked. Also, when the leap happened, it was so sudden that there was not much time to promote the show or talk about Shivangi's entry in it. We are hopeful that the show will work on the other platform. I don't feel a show not working should be blamed on any actor or the script."

