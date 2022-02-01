OH NO! Why is it going to be a long day for Pandya Store's Shiva Pandya aka Kanwar Dhillon?

MUMBAI: The daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Currently, the show is witnessing some high voltage drama. Moreover, the character, Shiva played by actors Kanwar Dhillon is a stubborn and bold. He is paired opposite Alice Kaushik. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by viewers. Kanwar has shared a picture of himself, captioning it as a long day! Check out why is it going to be a long day for him.

Previously in the episode we see that, Rishita returns with the divorce papers and gives them to Shiva, after reading them, Shiva gets furious and kicks Raavi out of the Pandya Niwas, when Gombi tries to stop him he reveals that now Raavi has no right to stay in the family. The divorce has been granted she isn't part of their family. He shows the papers to the family members that clearly state that Raavi requested immediate action as she feels threatened for her life with Shiva. Rishita claims that this wouldn't happen without Raavi's attestation, while Dhara and Gombi are still not able to believe it.

