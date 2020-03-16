OH NO! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun Kaur Luthra gets a knee injury

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahtein is A passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynaecologist, Dr Preesha Srinivasan who falls in love while raising their sibling’s son, Saransh together.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Preesha is in hopes that Ruhi will REUNITE her and Rudra once again Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein

Star Plus’s popular daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein is gearing up for interesting twists and dramas. We had recently updated fans about the Drishyam inspired track in the show.

Well, now we have come to know that Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra gets a knee injury. She has not been working out for some time due to the same.

Currently, in the show, Revati will be angry with the police officer as the team won’t be able to find Dev anywhere. The officer will inform her that even the search dogs couldn’t find Dev anywhere in the hospital. Revati will get mad at the officer saying that they can’t even find the commissioner’s son then how will they find a common person and how will they help the public in such cases.

Revati will be puzzled as she could only find Dev’s last location to be the hospital and after that, it shows that the phone is switched off. Rakesh points out saying that he is sure that Dev knows about Revati finding out the truth and so he must have run away to hide from you because he knows that if you catch him, you will punish him for sure. Here Alia will come and suggest Revati ask Vikram as he is Dev’s friend and was always with Dev.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Vikram tells the truth about Dev’s plan, Principal suggests checking the CCTV footage

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar

