Oh No! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karishma Sawant suffers injury on set of the show

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on to your screens. The current track is about Abhimanyu eager to know Abhir’s birth truth.

Karishma Sawant is currently seen as Aarohi in Star Plus' popular drama series. The actress has become a household name for her character in the show. The viewers are in love with Karishma's stellar performance.

Sadly, Karishma sprained her ankle while shooting for an important scene of the show. The actress was seen limping on the sets and told a news portal, “I was shooting for a scene yesterday on the stairs. When I had to get down, I somehow twisted my feet and when the scene was over, I yelled pretty bad. Everyone thought that was a part of the scene. But when they came to know I had actually hurt my feet, they rushed to me and helped me.”

Mentioning if the shoot has halted as a result of her injury, the actress said, “Not at all, I am In fact enjoying all the attention. As soon as the shot gets over, people come to me with a chair. Yes, I am in pain, but that has not hampered my work in any way.”

We wish Karishma a speedy recovery.

