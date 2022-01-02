Ohh La La: You won’t be able to stop OGLING at these SEXY and RACY outfits of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli!

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14.

She will be making her Bollywood debut opposite a star kid, and Rajesh Bajaj will direct the project. She has worked in popular movies like Kanchana 3, Chikati GadiLo Chithakkotudu, etc. Kanchana 3 was a superhit in the year 2019. She started her career in modelling after graduation; she has worked in advertisement commercials like Shein and Stalkbuylove.

Nikki Tamboli is also quite active on social media, in one of her posts she mentions about the entertainment business.

Today, let us take a look at all the sizzling pictures of the diva!

