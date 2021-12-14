Ohhh!!! Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has a SPECIAL CONNECTION with Comedy Nights With Kapil actress-comedian Upasna Singh! Read on to know more…

MUMBAI: It was only recently that Harnaaz Sandhu was declared Miss Universe 2021!

The 21-year old is a model hailing from Chandigarh, where she finished her schooling and college. Daughter of Gynecologist Ruby Sandhu, Harnaaz is a family girl at heart and very close to her family! She is an advocate for women's rights and takes inspiration from Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss Universe in the 1980s. She enjoys yoga, dancing, cooking, horseback riding, and chess in her spare time.

However, do you know that Upasna Singh of Comedy Nights With Kapil fame has a special connection with her?

Harnaaz has shot for two Punjabi films and both have Upasna Singh's son in it. One of the films is in fact directed by the seasoned actress. In an exclusive chat with ETimes TV, Upasna Singh shared that she shares a very close bond with Harnaaz and is waiting for her to return to India so that they can celebrate their success.

"I spoke to Harnaaz in the morning. She had called me after winning the pageant. I am very happy for her and super proud of her. She will be coming to Mumbai soon. Whenever she comes to Mumbai she stays at our place. She is the main actress of both the films Yaaran Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange which has my son as the hero. Yaaran Diyan Poo Baran is directed by me," revealed the popular actress.

She further shared, "She is a part of our family. She stayed with us whenever she came to Mumbai even before her Miss India days. She even would help me in the kitchen and sometimes cook something special for us. When she was leaving for the Miss Universe Pageant she told me I will make you proud and will get you the crown."

The Judaai actress is all praise for Harnaaz and calls her very hardworking, "When I was casting for my son's film, he is making his debut in Punjabi films, I met Harnaaz who came with her mother for the auditions. I loved her the moment I saw her. She was new and wanted to work in films. So we got her trained. She is the heroine of both my films with my son Nanak. She is very hardworking," she said.

Upasna Singh is very proud of Harnaaz and revealed that the Miss Universe called her Godmother, "I am so proud of her. She calls me her Godmother. We are waiting for her to return so that we can celebrate her achievement and success. The entire team of both the films, we are waiting for her to arrive so that we can celebrate her success," concluded she.

